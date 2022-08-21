Cardi B won't let slights go by unnoticed. Just last week, she spoke out about being used for "marketing plans" without being paid, and threatened to leak DMs. Now, Cardi has some things to say to MMA fighter Jake Shields.

Shields took to Twitter to weigh in on the misogynist influencer Andrew Tate getting banned from social media platforms, and felt the need to rope Cardi into his tirade. "People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians," wrote Shields. "Tate's main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money. Cardi's is go do drugs, f**k random men and go through life as a brain dead moron."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi clapped back. "I'm married, I don't smoke weed, I don't pop pills, I don't do coke, I'm a mom of 2 kids and I do a lot of charity work," wrote the rapper. "But hey let me put Cardi into it to defend a man who defends misogyny and rape."

Andrew Tate was banned from Twitter five years ago for claiming women "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted. A few days ago, Tate was also taken off of Meta platforms as well as TikTok. Meta said his ban was for "violating policies on dangerous organizations and individuals." Back in 2016, Tate rose to fame after getting kicked off of the reality TV series Big Brother for allegedly attacking a woman on camera.

Hope Not Hate director of research Joe Mulhall had this to say of Tate's ban: "[He] poses a genuine threat to young men, radicalizing them towards extremism misogyny, racism and homophobia. We've provided significant evidence to the major social media platforms, including Meta, about his activity and why he must be removed."

Take a look at Shields and Cardi's tweets below.