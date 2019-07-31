Cardi B was set to perform yesterday evening for her adoring fans at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis but due to an "unverified threat" to the rapper, the set got canceled. "This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life," the police shared. "We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert - there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Of course, fans were sad but luckily the show has been postponed to September 11th. While the crisis was seemingly averted, Page Six reports how someone came through on Twitter to allege a different reason for the cancellation, blaming Cardi for reportedly being too drunk to perform. Cardi quickly responded (but has since deleted the tweets) sharing photos of her at various different times at the venue rehearsing, asking the alleged source exactly when it was during those times she was too drunk.

"This was me at 4:26pm in the venue rehearsing,” she wrote in one tweet. “This was at 5:36pm I wonder around what time I got drunk ? lols,” she added in another.

Sis was clearly not too drunk to make her set happen, let her live.