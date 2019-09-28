Paris is the city of love, but right now, it's the city of fashion. Paris Fashion Week has arrived. There are probably hundreds of Cardi B fans in Paris, and at least a few hundred of them walked right by the popular artist without even noticing it. Cardi B is currently across the pond at Paris Fashion Week doing her thing, which means that photoshoots are mandatory. Most of us would expect Cardi to flaunt something eye-popping and glorious, but nobody would have guessed that she would show up in a full bodysuit. As seen below, Cardi dressed up in a green and blue outfit with floral patterns that covered every inch of her body, including her face.

It would be hard to tell this was Cardi if it wasn't for her voice. No one is mistaking that voice. The talented artist took several shots in front of the Eiffel Tower while unaware tourists and residents walk by. There have been some pretty outlandish looks at this year's Paris Fashion Week, and it seems like Cardi's goal is to outshine everyone with the most unique fit. What do you think about Cardi B's outfit for the annual event?