There's no doubt that people have felt more comfortable with their racism since Donald Trump got in office. He's uttered some nasty things in the past -- some of which he's denied -- including a recent shot fired at Rep. Ilhan Omar. Now, Trump wasn't solely aiming at the Somali-born house rep who is also Muslim, but also at other women of color. Now, Cardi B might be known for her raunchy lyrics but you have to applaud her for using her platform to raise awareness of certain issues including Trump leading a "Send Her Home" chant during a North Carolina rally.

Cardi B took to Instagram following the viral clip of Trump leading a chant calling for Rep. Ilhan Omar to be sent "home," even though she's been an American citizen for 20 years. Cardi B shared a gem from Beyonce's "Formation" along with a picture of the congresswoman. "You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation,” Cardi captioned the post.

Trump essentially called Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is a Democrat, a "hate-filled extremist" which is one of the most ironic statements of his political career so far. "That’s why I say: If they don’t like it, let them leave,” he said. “If they don’t love it, tell them to leave it. I’m just saying it’s their choice, they can come back when they want," he added before the crowd started chanting "Send her back!"