Cardi B is notorious for showing off her assets on Instagram, and honestly, it’s deserving. The 28-year-old “WAP” rapper has an immaculate figure and she knows it, captioning one of her recent booty Instagram posts, “Can’t wait to get home ....HornyHyena.” So yeah, she’s definitely not subtle.

The rapper's photo blew up on Instagram late Thursday night after she posted a new, duo-chromatic fit, one that had her decked out in brown and pink leather, gold jewelry, and a jaw-dropping Louis Vuitton bag. While Cardi is known for her extravagant and over-the-top outfits, this one definitely knocked it out of the park. The outfit was so popular that she even took it to Twitter, tweeting “Cause ya wanted it here.”

Cardi’s stylist, Kollin Carter, was clearly also excited by the outfit since he posted it on his personal Instagram as well. He captioned the photo, “@iamcardib wearing custom @fashionbyreyortiz#styledbykollincarter.”

Kollin has been styling Cardi for quite some time, and he notably worked on both Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s iconic outfits for the “WAP” music video. Kollin has also styled other major celebrity clients such as Teyana Taylor, Naomi Campbell, and Kelly Rowland. Well Kollin, you can definitely dress to impress.