Last month, Cardi Bappeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore, much to the adoration of her fans. She also claimed that she's focusing on her next album, and released a new single, "Hot Shit," with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But prioritizing her music doesn't mean Cardi's not keeping up her Vogue-worthy looks.

In a recent post on Instagram, Cardi let fans in on her secret to healthy hair. According to Cardi, the key is in the onion. "My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair," the rapper wrote. She continued by saying this is a tried a true technique for her. "I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey," she said. "I stopped cause I got really lazy."

Cardi was also quick to assure people that the strong stench onions carry is not present in her process. "Its odorless," she claimed. "And I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair."

Cardi's isn't alone in this haircare strategy. According to Healthline, Onions carry "compounds that may help to enhance dry, damaged hair." People who use the vegetable say that it also can help with hair growth and impede graying. Proceed with caution, however. As the influencer @iamjuju_ noted in the comments of Cardi's post, "I have to try boiling the onions .. I was juicing them and left it too long .. & for an entire year, anytime my hair was blowed out or straightened it smelled like Sofrito."

