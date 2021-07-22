We're all aware that rich people love to collect certain brands, and for many women, in and out of the industry, Birkin bags are the "it" item. The process of receiving one of these Hermès totes is pretty extensive, and while thousands of people have taken to social media to show off their exclusive purse, it's impossible that every Birkin we see online is the real deal.

Cardi B has been a longtime collector of Birkins and this week, the Rap star took to Instagram to share a photo of what looks to be just a portion of her extensive collection.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

The "Up" rapper shared a series of photos showing not only her Birkins but her growing baby belly. She announced that she is expecting Baby No. 2 with husband Offset just weeks ago and judging by the photos, she's on the move as she balances home life and a career.

"Every other day new wig new hair ,come take me out this Mugler ……a couple weeks ago," Cardi wrote in the caption. In the past, Cardi has defended her love for Birkins after there was a bit of controversy regarding women in Rap often posing with the brand or shouting them out on songs.

Check out Cardi's photos and her dozens of luxury handbags below.

