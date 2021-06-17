The self-proclaimed Birkin Bag Bardi is back with another reminder that she's stashed an insane number of the coveted Hermes bags. Cardi B took to the 'Gram on Tuesday to give an update on her impressive collection of the it-bag.

Cardi placed the new track “Jane” by Migos in the background of the video to support her hubby Offset's new Culture III release. The video switches frames on beat with the lyrics to the chorus, “She want a Birkin, I told her, 'Work it.'"

In the video, Cardi poses all over her house in various luxurious outfits coordinated with the rainbow assortment of bags.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

This post comes after Cardi’s similar post last week of her singing along to her feature on Culture III, “Type Shit”. The star paired the video with a set of blog-worthy photos to promote the song and hype up the Migos due to her family ties.

Back in October 2020, Cardi showed off the status of her collection while looking back at it in a viral Instagram post.

Offset most recently gifted his wife a Birkin for Mother’s day, and Cardi has likely added to her collection on her own since then.

A fan joked in the comments of The Shade Room's repost of the video saying, “Saweetie has 24 hours to respond.”

Could this be the start of a new celebrity challenge?

Check out the video below.