It's another new home for Offset and Cardi B. Just weeks ago, Offset reportedly purchased a home in the Dominican Republic for his growing family as they have been enjoying their Atlanta mansion. However, the famous couple continues to make real estate moves and this time, Cardi is making her way back to New York.

The Bronx native showed off her home's stairwell and entrance as she penned a lengthy caption about what it means to be back on home turf. Her famous friends like Yung Miami, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Jason Lee, Wack 100, Emily B, Niecy Nash, and more were quick to hop in her comment section with requests for parties, girls nights, and a personal tour of Cardi and Offset's new crib.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

"These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work," wrote Cardi. "One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work. Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA."

Cardi added that she is excited to have those large, loud, family get-togethers in her new home with all of her loved ones like she has always imagined. "I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish," she said. "This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!"

Be prepared to see much more of this developing residence in the months to come.