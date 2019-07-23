Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture recently turned just one-years-old on July 10th but Cardi is clearly still feeling all types of way about her only child getting older. "My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it, what’s wrong with me? I been emotional all day. I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine. I'm madly, overly in love with my child Thanks @offsetyrn," she captioned an image of Kulture one month before her born day.

The "Press" rapper has come through on Instagram yet again to show off her daughter and thank her husband for giving her such a precious gift with an image that sees the couple holding Kulture as a newborn. "Thank you," Cardi wrote.

In another post to Cardi's feed, you can see little Kulture dancing away with her cousin while strapped in a baby chair. "It’s crazy how God not only gives you a kid that looks like you but with the same energy and personality 😩😩I saw my cousin posted this earlier and I thought it was soo funny 😩My baby is naturally hype, slick😒 and funny and ok yea a little attitude too but I’m putting that part on her dad part," she wrote.