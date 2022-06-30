Cardi B's new single "Hot Sh*t" ft. Lil Durk and Ye drops tonight.
It looks like Cardi B is revving up to dominate the summer, once again. As the demands for her sophomore album grow louder, the Bronx-based rapper revealed this week that she'll be coming through with her first official single of the year, "Hot Sh*t." She slowly revealed details surrounding the record over the past few days, including the star-studded features -- Kanye West and Lil Durk.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
On Wednesday night, Cardi offered fans a small glimpse of what's to come. With a gorgeous skyline behind her and a luxurious breakfast on the table, Cardi B shared a video on her Instagram page mouthing the lyrics to her verse. "I'm connected/ I don't know what's longer, my blocklist or my checklist/ I don't know what's longer, man, my blocklist or my checklist/ I don't know what's colder, man, my heart or my necklace/ Pretty when I wake up, I'm a bad bitch at breakfast/ Still might slide on a opp, it's electric," Cardi raps on the record with a sample of Marcia Griffith's "Electric Boogie."
Lil Durk also hyped up the release of the song on his Instagram Story, writing, "song of the year face @iamcardib," with a photo of him cheesing from ear to ear.
With the release of her new single, it seems like we're inching closer towards Cardi B's sophomore album.
View this post on Instagram