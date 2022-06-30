It looks like Cardi B is revving up to dominate the summer, once again. As the demands for her sophomore album grow louder, the Bronx-based rapper revealed this week that she'll be coming through with her first official single of the year, "Hot Sh*t." She slowly revealed details surrounding the record over the past few days, including the star-studded features -- Kanye West and Lil Durk.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Cardi offered fans a small glimpse of what's to come. With a gorgeous skyline behind her and a luxurious breakfast on the table, Cardi B shared a video on her Instagram page mouthing the lyrics to her verse. "I'm connected/ I don't know what's longer, my blocklist or my checklist/ I don't know what's longer, man, my blocklist or my checklist/ I don't know what's colder, man, my heart or my necklace/ Pretty when I wake up, I'm a bad bitch at breakfast/ Still might slide on a opp, it's electric," Cardi raps on the record with a sample of Marcia Griffith's "Electric Boogie."

Lil Durk also hyped up the release of the song on his Instagram Story, writing, "song of the year face @iamcardib," with a photo of him cheesing from ear to ear.

With the release of her new single, it seems like we're inching closer towards Cardi B's sophomore album.