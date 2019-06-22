TMZ has been taking some hits lately from rap artists about how they've been covering celebrity news. T.I. recently called for a boycott of the publication following their report on the death of his sister, Precious Harris. This caused TMZ to issue a public apology, stating that they were "inappropriate and wrong" for the way they handled the coroner's report news.

They're back in the crosshairs of criticism, this time by Cardi B. It was recently announced that Rhythm & Soul Music Awards winner was indicted by a jury for the alleged altercation that occurred at a strip club, reportedly over her husband Offset's infidelities. TMZ reported that they received news from sources that the rapper was facing felony charges.

"The grand jury has indicted Cardi on 14 charges, including 2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury," TMZ reported. "Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment." Cardi didn't appreciate the publication's coverage and called them out on a now-deleted, scathing Instagram post.

"HARVEY YOU WRINKLE FAKE TAN B*TCH!," the rapper wrote. "You don't profit on talking about white celebrities so you go out your way to report sh*t on people in the urban culture and even make sh*t up. Its crazy how 2 months ago my publicist had to go out her way to prove to you guys that I had surgery because you insisted that I was pregnant and you was going to reported it because a reliable source claim to tell you. I never did jail time, I don't have NO CRIMINAL RECORD but they want to drag this case because they want fame and they want press. Waste people tax money on a bullsh*t case a MISDEMEANOR CASE. I don't understand how I been to court 6 times for a misdemeanor a f*cking MISDEMEANOR and now you try to upgraded to a FELONY E the lowest of the low cause I refuse to agree to ya terms!!! The prosecutors are in meetings talking about "she hangs with" gang members" but ya don't MY CLEAN ASS RECORD, talk about all the private donations I gave that are in my bank statement, the charity events I perform for or how I got the keys for MARLBORO, Brooklyn that my "Gang member" friends arranged to give out coats something you white motherf*ckers don't do for the community. Ya don't do sh*t to better the community but harass and oppress."

Meanwhile, Cardi doesn't have time to waste, so the rapper returned to social media to share another racy behind the scenes image from her role in the stripper flick Hustlers.