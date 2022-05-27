Cardi B is the latest star to speak out following the tragedy that unfolded at a Texas elementary school just a few days ago.

Early on Thursday afternoon, the mother of two wrote, "These mass shooting events are not the time for political parties or you 'social media politicians' to be pushing agendas. People have died! Y'all don't care or have any consideration for what these families are going [through] or how they feel or what they want. Think [before you] speak."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shortly after in another post, Cardi made it abundantly clear that she doesn't "give a f*ck about liberal, conservative, republican, [or] democrats RIGHT NOW!" Instead, she's putting her energy into sending love, healing, and empathy to those struck by the tragedy that unfolded, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Of course, as someone with such influential celebrity status, the rapper's comments were bound to offend some, which she promptly apologized for. "All mass shootings [are] a senseless act of violence due [to] the easy access of guns," she began in another tweet.

"I would never want to stop the conversation pushing for gun reform, I want it [too], but comparing trauma because [of] political views should not matter right now. Sorry to those who felt offended or hurt."

The "WAP" hitmaker then pulled up some receipts to give further context to her comments, explaining that she saw FOX News attempting to "compare media coverage between [two different] massacres, pushing agendas, not caring about the pain families are going through."

"I decided to tweet about it because every time a traumatic event [happens] people try to push a different agenda for their own personal gain," Cardi shared. "Not giving a f*ck about these families' feelings. What's so hard to comprehend?"

This isn't the first time in recent months that the Invasion of Privacy artist has expressed annoyance over her celebrity platform. Following the Met Gala, she and Billie Eilish had to clear up feud rumours after internet sleuths examining a video from a party attempted to stir up some drama – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]