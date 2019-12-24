Cardi B has never been ashamed or at all embarrassed to showcase certain aspects of her life that some would deem too private or simply just too much information for others to know. She just recently shared her skincare routine that's a bit NSFW and there's been countless times in the past that she's opened up about things that you would never ask someone.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

So when Cardi B hit up Instagram today to share an image of herself strolling with no make up and her hair a little shaken up, it came as no surprise. "Ya Stank .....BAREFACE," she captioned the image. The expression on the "Press" rapper's face is all too relatable especially during the holiday season when you have to link up with certain family members or any given day of the year when someone makes a questionable comment.

The comment section of the post had fans sending positive vibes to Cardi, showing nothing but love. "Cutest stanky face," one user wrote, while another added, "You're just as beautiful without your makeup as you are with it!"

In other Cardi news, she recently dropped thousands on toys and games for a children's charity.