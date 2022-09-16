After "being accountable for [her] actions" and pleading guilty to lesser charges in an assault case dating back to 2018 earlier this week, Cardi B has shared photos from her day in court on Instagram, as well as a message to anyone spreading false information about her pleading guilty to all counts against her on Twitter.

On Thursday (September 15), the mother of two uploaded a photo dump that sees her and her legal team walking down the steps of the courthouse, the New York native holding onto an attorney's arm.

Cardi B arrives at Queens County Criminal Court in New York on September 15, 2022 -- Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images

Bardi also included a glamorous-looking snapshot of her gazing off to the side, hair ginger curls and long nails framing her face as she rested her chin in her hands. For the big day, the 29-year-old wore an elegant white dress, silver hoop earrings, and a full face of makeup.

"Every day the Sun won't shine, but that's why I love tomorrow," she wrote in the caption, earning nearly two million likes in less than 24 hours.

Down in the comment section, fans praised the "Hot Shit" rapper for her beauty and bravery. "You need to do a badass movie with these type of looks," one user suggested. "You killed your husband but had good reason to type of movie."





Over on Twitter, the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker retweeted another fan's message, this time reminding people that – despite the false comments circulating online – she did not plead guilty to all the charges in her assault case.

"The narrative that Cardi plead guilty to sending men to beat up the twins is a lie," the tweet in question began. "She plead guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree for throwing buckets. Nowhere is it stated Cardi sent a man, it was two females who were also at court."

As NBC News reports, the Playboy Creative Director must complete 15 days of community service for her crimes.





Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]