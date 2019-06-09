We've known for some time now that Cardi B will debut her acting skills in Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers film that follows a group of strippers who plan to get back at their Wall Street clients.

“I called her and asked her if she wanted to do the movie,” JLo said, detailing how she won over Cardi's involvement. “She knew so much about this world already, that hit home for her… There is no shame in what your path is to get to where you want to be.” She added, "we think we know what everyone else’s life feels like, but we don’t.”

Cardi B has now given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her characters outfit, posting an image of her in a change room in a revealing piece. "Y’all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theater near you this fall? HUSTLER MOVIE!" the "Press" rapper captioned the image. According to IMDb, Cardi's character's name is Serena.

Hustlers hits theatres September 2019 and also stars Lizzo, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and more. “We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast," Adam Fogelson, a producer at STX films said while the movie's director, Lorene Scafaria added: "I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women. We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”