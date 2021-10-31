Halloween is finally here, and to celebrate, various people are showing off some pretty incredible costumes. All day today, HNHH has been bringing you some of the best looks from the world of hip-hop and sports, and as the day has gone on, these looks have only gotten better and better.

The world of sports has certainly had some of the best costumes so far, with LeBron James going as Freddy Krueger, all while Russell Westbrook was Chucky. These have been some pretty incredible get-ups although hip-hop isn't taking its foot off the gas when it comes to elaborate outfits. In fact, Cardi B recently took to IG with her costume, and as you can imagine, it was quite amazing.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In the image below, you can see that Cardi dressed as Morticia Addams who is the matriarch of the infamous Addams family. The outfit Cardi has on is quite spectacular while the makeup is on point as well. To add to the macabre nature of the costume, Cardi posed with herses which ultimately made the look that much more legit. Overall, she did the character justice and this is certainly a candidate for best costume of the weekend.

Let us know what you thought about Cardi's costume, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the hip-hop world.