Offset was detained after driving through a Trump 2020 rally in Beverly Hills, California. The Migos rapper was with Cardi B and her cousin at the time, who were accused of "waving guns" at people out of the window. The entire thing was caught on video, showing Offset being ordered out of the car and handcuffed.

A new video has been shared by DailyMail, which shows Cardi B's angle during the arrest. The multi-platinum rap star was screaming at the police as her husband was being detained.

"That's my husband! He came here to buy my purse," yells Cardi to an officer questioning her, referring to the hundred-thousand-dollar Birkin bag shopping spree they went on minutes prior. "Why is there a gun? Why are you pointing a gun at him!? Yo! Let me record it. No! No! No! No! This is crazy!"

Cardi B's hysterical reaction was brought on by the police bringing Offset to the back of his orange Jeep to place him in cuffs.

"They have a gun! He's not armed! My husband is not armed," continued Cardi.

Offset was released without charges and Cardi's cousin, Marcelo Almanzar, was arrested and charged with gun offenses. He was released on $35,000 bail.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Watch the video above.

