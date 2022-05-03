Cardi B says that she's been "cursed" by fame after attending the 2022 Meta Gala in New York City on Monday night. The Bronx singer discussed her struggle with popularity during a live stream on Instagram after the event.

"I hate fame. I hate being famous. I really hate it," she remarked during the stream. "Let me tell you something: If you ever wish to be rich and famous, don't wish to be famous, wish to be rich."



From there she explains that she's been feeling good in recent days hanging out with Offset and partying, but as soon as she had to do something that will be covered by the media, her mood was ruined.

"I feel like God cursed me with fame," she added.

After the Meta Gala, rumors began circulating on social media that Cardi and Billie Elish have beef due to a video where Eilish can be heard saying "she's weird" in Cardi's direction. Cardi shot down the rumors.

“The internet is trying to divide us," she told Eilish. "They don’t understand you’re my baby.”

Cardi's latest stream comes after deleting her Twitter account, earlier this year, after calling out her "dumbass fan base."

“I’m deleting my Twitter On God I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base,” she wrote at the time. “You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the fuck?”

Check out a clip from Cardi's latest Instagram Live below.





