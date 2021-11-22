Cardi B says that she was supposed to release a record with the popular South Korean boy band, BTS, but it fell through. As for whether a collaboration between the two artists will arrive at some point in the future, Cardi recently told Variety, “Maybe.”

“I was supposed to be on a record with them, but I had just released a record and then it was going to smash with the time," she explained. "But I love them.”



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The Invasion of Privacy rapper added that she and Offset's daughter, Kulture, is a huge fan.

“I like BTS a lot, but let me tell you something,” she said. “My daughter [Kulture] likes BTS a lot a lot. Like, ‘Mommy, mommy, put [on] the song.’ And it’s like, I already know what she’s talking about.”

Cardi and Offset have been engaged in an on-again-off-again relationship for several years, but Cardi recently told E! News on the show Daily Pop that their bond has "never been stronger."

Sunday night, Cardi will host the 2021 American Music Awards, something she says she's "just going to freestyle" to give a more authentic feel.

“I’m just going to be myself. That’s it,” she also told Variety.

[Via]