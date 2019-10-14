A few weeks ago, Cardi B was on IG Live when she let it slip that her next album would be called Tiger Woods. "I’m going to name my album Tiger Woods, because remember when everybody was talking shit on Tiger Woods and then he fucking came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album," she said during a live-stream.

Well it turns out that may not be the case after all. Cardi was a guest on the RapRadar podcast recently, along with her Rhythm + Flow judge T.I., when she revealed she was just kidding about the title. However she did say she kinda liked it too, so maybe it'll stick after all?

“Oh my god. I was just kidding! I seen him on ESPN but I kinda like it too,” she said while Elliott admitted it being “kinda hot.”

Cardi then continued the Tiger comparison, saying “Sports judges and everything they was talking so badly about him like. ‘he’s trash. He's wack. He should retire’ and then he came back and won that green jacket and then there’s a video of him hearing all those bad critics and he did just this… [looked up] ‘yeah’.” See the clip (below).

In addition to that, Cardi also talked about some of her early inspirations, which she said came from the Chicago drill scene. Hear more about that (below) and listen to the full interview here.