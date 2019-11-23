T.I. is set to make an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to finally address his comments on how he attends his daughter's doctor visits to ensure her hymen is still intact, as a way to make sure she's still a virgin. Since the controversial statement was made, T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris has since deleted her Instagram but not before she liked comments and posts that detail how her father is overprotective.

T.I.'s friend and co-star of Netflix's Rythm & Flow Cardi B recently chatted with PEOPLE and made comments on how she supports Tip and her other co-star no matter what. "We had such a good connection and we had like really good conversations and they were just so funny. It was like when you go to school and you sit with your classmates and y’all at the table, they crack jokes and stuff. That’s how it felt," she said of her time on the show with T.I. and Chance The Rapper.

While Cardi didn't directly link her further statements to T.I.'s virgin controversy, it's clear that she's referring to such events. “Every single time that I see them on social media I be like, ‘That’s my brother, that’s my brother,'” she added. “If they wrong or right, that’s my brother and that’s that.”