Amid the 2020 US presidential election in early November, Cardi B shared a video of herself on Instagram puffing on three cigarettes at the same time, ranting about politics and venting about how anxious she was to see the results. In an interview paired with her recent "Woman of the Year" cover, issued by Billboard, Cardi went into more detail over her controversial post, revealing that while she doesn't do drugs, she does smoke the occasional cigarette (or three).

"I was having fun with my kid, but then I kept looking on Instagram and was getting jittery. [Before the election], I just felt like Biden had this in the bag," she told Billboard. "Then Election Day came, and I’m seeing so many states are just red, period."

"It just surprises you when you don’t hear people around you saying, ‘Oh, I don’t support Trump.’ There’s other people that don’t really think like us. Millions of people who are not on the same page as you and don’t understand what he did wrong and why we’re so anxious. I’m like, ‘Oh, shit. I’m getting nervous now," she continued. "If I didn’t voice my feelings, I would probably be one crazy b*tch on drugs."

"I don’t do drugs; I smoke a little cigarette here and there, drink a little wine and Hennessy in the club, but those drugs I don’t do," she clarified, adding that she knows she has to watch what she says on social media to avoid backlash. "Let’s say something is ugly, right? Everybody in the comments is saying it’s ugly, but you’re saying it’s pretty. If you have the unpopular comment, then you’re in the wrong. So you gotta be careful with what comes out of your mouth. You can’t even call people ugly nowadays! I’m not saying I want to call people ugly — you just can’t even be yourself anymore."

[via]