Cardi B is the latest famous face to sit across from Angela Yee and co. on the Lip Service podcast, and the mother of two did not disappoint when she was spilling the tea on everything from getting dragged by the internet on a regular basis to sending sexy videos to her husband.

One of the most notable moments of the interview came when the 29-year-old turned the conversation to her placement on Rolling Stone's ranking of the 200 greatest hip-hop albums of all time, which caused something of a stir online, and even prompted some to hurl nasty insults her way.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"They was dragging me like, 'How dare they put Cardi before Nas?' I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' I just woke up and I'm getting my ass dragged. I didn't even ask for this," she recalled around the 52-minute mark of her interview.

While she empathizes with where the critics are coming from, the New York native had a reminder for them. "I understand that but it’s like, bitch, I ain’t motherf*cking ask for it."

"You know, I understand that people feel a certain type of way. But don’t try to disrespect me or my work or my album because your mother was listening to my shit, your bitch was driving, listening to fucking ‘Be Careful.’ All y’all bitches, all y’all hoes. So it’s like, don’t even try it."

According to Cardi, "certain shit" is done to ensure the virality of the list. "Of course, they're gonna use a bitch like me," she told Yee. "It's gonna start a stir," she added, noting that she's seen similar "recipes" used before, though they all make her the "punching bag."

"Yeah, it was like, a setup," she said of her #16 ranking on the coveted list. "Rolling Stone, you trying to set me up. You got my ass dragged on a f*cking Tuesday for no reason."

On the bright side, the "WAP" artist has been revelling in the joy of her successful new single, "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk – read more about that here, and check out her full episode of Lip Service below.

[Via]