On Monday, October 11th, Cardi B celebrated her 29th birthday in her true fashion – by turning up and having fun with the people that she loves the most. The “Lick” rapper hosted a Caribbean dancehall themed party last night in Los Angeles, which saw plenty of famous faces including Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, and 2 Chainz, just to name a few.

Of course, Cardi’s beau Offset was also in attendance. The two spent the evening dancing together and having the time of their lives, and just when the mother of two thought that her night couldn’t get any better, her man came through with the ultimate present.

According to TMZ, the Migos member took a hold of the microphone and revealed (with the help of a video presentation) that he had purchased a new home for his family, allegedly in the Dominic Republic, where his girl hails from.

Offset told Cardi that he wanted to deliver something “extra special” after an especially hectic year. The pair recently welcomed their second child, a boy, together, and have been hard at work making multiple money moves.

She may have just given birth, but the 29-year-old didn’t let that stop her from feeling confident, looking great, and showing off her body in a flashy black and gold bra top, which she paired with plenty of jewelry, a pair of black hot pants, and some see cutout tights.

From the looks of things, Normani was also feeling herself during last night’s celebrations. Videos of the 25-year-old shaking her curves in the perfect dancehall outfit have been trending all over Twitter, prompting plenty of thirsty replies.

Other stars who popped in to celebrate with Cardi include Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Winnie Harlow, Larsa Pippen, and Trey Songz.

See more shots from Cardi B’s 29th birthday bash below.

