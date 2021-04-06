Bronx-bred hip-hop queen Cardi B had one of the most successful debut album rollouts back in 2018 with her multiplatinum-selling premiere project, Invasion Of Privacy. Her trajectory in the rap game has been ascending amazingly since, and now she can add another notch to her belt now that the album is officially one of the longest-charting albums in Billboard history by a female rapper.



Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Right on time for Invasion Of Privacy's three-year anniversary today (April 6), official chart reports state that the album has spent a whopping three years on the Billboard 200 after placing at #97 on the most recent tally. That's a really dope feat for an album to still have "top 100" level domination on a music chart years after its initial release. Of course, that's due to the success of both the album and singles alike, including Cardi's big win at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards back in 2019 when Invasion Of Privacy won for "Best Rap Album" (seen above).

As far as the singles, pretty much every one of them did some pretty impressive numbers on the Hot 100. Lead single "Bodak Yellow" literally dominated 2017 as a whole, spending weeks in the top spot and finding itself on multiple end-of-year lists. "Bartier Cardi" was a top 20 hit as well, in addition to "Be Careful" plus the Bad Bunny & J Balvin-assisted chart-topper "I Like It." Even her Kehlani collaboration "Ring" faired well by peaking at #28. Overall, however you feel about Cardi B in terms of her rap skills, there's no denying the lady is a hitmaker on all levels. Barbz, your girl is still a rap queen as well — don't be too mad!

Congrats, Cardi! Let us know what your favorite track is off her record-breaking debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, down below in the comments. Here's one of ours: