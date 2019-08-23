It appears one of Cardi B’s “muscle” guys were busted for selling crack yesterday. PageSix reports that Brooklyn native Jeffrey Bush, who allegedly served as “muscle” for Cardi during her Queens strip club brawl last year, was arrested yesterday at his Williamsburg home for selling $12,000 worth of crack cocaine. Police say they found a bag “believed to be crack” along with pills, pot, a scale, and nearly $15,000 in cash.

Bush pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn federal court and was held without bail with prosecutors arguing that his connection to Cardi B made him a “flight risk.”

“Based on the defendant’s profit from just the crack sales … as well as the celebrity connection with [Cardi B], he has myriad means at his disposal to enable his flight,” a detention memo states.

It was last August when Bush & Cardi hurled bottles of Champagne at two bartender sisters at Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York. One of sisters was allegedly thought to be sleeping with Cardi’s husband Offset, so Cardi and her “muscle” took action. Reports say one of the sisters had her head slammed into the bar. As a result, the hip-hop star and Bush have both pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted assault, harassment, conspiracy and criminal solicitation. The case is still pending though.

Bush is due back in court for this drug charge on Sept. 10th.

