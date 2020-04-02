Imagine making the very difficult decision to take a trip to the hospital's emergency room right now for stomach pains. Cardi B was tasked with deciding whether or not her discomfort was serious enough to go to her local medical facility, sharing a photo of her wrist bracelet to confirm she had been admitted.

As reported by TMZ, the global music superstar was in the hospital this week for abdominal pain and she's reportedly feeling better. She sent out a tweet, which has since been deleted, confirming her trip to the ER.

"Honestly cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for 4 days, I went to the ER last night and I'm feeling way better. Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain," wrote the rapper.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Given the current state of the world and the health crisis we are navigating, a trip to the hospital is very risky. The fact that she showed off her hospital bracelet has some fans speculating that she was tested for COVID-19, but that much has not been confirmed by the recording artist.

This poses an important question. If you were having serious stomach pains, would you risk your overall health and go to the emergency room, knowing you have a chance of coming into contact with the coronavirus?

