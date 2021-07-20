Cardi B never ceases to be entertaining. Whether it's by dropping the hottest music or by posting her shenanigans to social media, Kulture's mother knows how to capture our attention. This time, it happens to be both.

Monday night, Cardi B posted a clip of herself to the gram, although, it was no ordinary clip. In the video, Offset's other half is dripped in a lime green two-piece bikini and a lime green mesh dress while lip syncing to her newest feature on Normani's sexually-explicit anthem "Wild Side."

The rapper then transitions from her vibrant attire to a stylish black two piece bikini and proceeds to rap her verse to Normani's most recent drop, all while showing her hard-to-miss baby bump.

The soon-to-be two-time mother was also seen on the Gram celebrating her daughter Kulture's third birthday last week. By the looks of Cardi B's and Offset's IG activity, Kulture's third birthday party was an extravagant affair that featured lavish birthday gifts from her famous parents, including a $250k Richard Millie watch from Offset and a six figure iced out chain from the "WAP" rapper.

Check out her latest NSFW posts below.