Cardi B rocked a unique necklace during the music video for her new track, "Hot Shit," which displays the character, Ghost, from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The official Twitter account for the iconic video game franchise reposted Cardi's video on social media, Tuesday.

In their post, Call of Duty quoted the "Hot Shit" lyrics, "Ghost so popping, don’t gotta be introduced."

"In a cool wink to fans, Cardi B will be wearing a one-of-a-kind Call of Duty Ghost Necklace in her highly anticipated new video 'Hot S**t. [...] Designed by Omar The Jeweler, this custom piece was specifically made for Cardi and is the only necklace of its kind in the world," the franchise said in a press release, according to ComicBook.com. "This is the latest in a number of high-level collaborations that Call of Duty has done this year with some of the top names in entertainment (Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, Steve Aoki, Trae Young, Lori Harvey, NFL Draft)."



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The inclusion of the Ghost necklace comes ahead of the release of a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare2, which is set to launch later this year on October 28, 2022.

Cardi released the music video weeks after originally dropping the song, citing issues with working with CGI.

“I don’t really do CGI. So this is my first time trying CGI. It was something very different for me. I couldn’t maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this shit takes so long. I did this video around March, and it’s still not even ready yet," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Check out Cardi's Call of Duty necklace below.

