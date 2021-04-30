DJ Khaled started off the week by revealing his star-studded tracklist for his twelfth studio album Khaled Khaled, featuring Nas, JAY-Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, and many more. At the very last minute, the mega-producer claimed that he was adding one song to the tracklist, revealing that the Cardi B vocals had just come in, shifting his project to include fourteen songs.

Their official collaboration "Big Paper" is out now and it looks like mixtape Cardi is back. The superstar rapper from the Bronx comes through with hard-hitting bars, spitting the quotable "Cardi this, Cardi that, make me more famous" among other lines. Shortly after the song was released, Cardi went live on Instagram to speak to her fans and explain why she was a late addition to the album.

"I didn't think I was gonna make the record," she said during the live stream. "I got the beat before yesterday and yes, I wrote the record!" She says that she's been feeling insecure about her accent when she's rapping, making sure that she was happy with the mix before it was turned in for mastering. She shared her text messages with her engineer last night on Twitter, proving that the track was only turned in at around 7 AM on Thursday morning. Clearly, DJ Khaled didn't have much time to spare but they managed to make the deadline.

Cardi has spent much of the day fighting her critics on social media and reading comments to see how people are taking her new song. "Big Paper" is available now and you can stream it above. What do you think of it?