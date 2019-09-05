Cardi B is never one to rest on her laurels. The consistently misunderstood, yet undeniably endearing hotheaded rapper has been having a relatively quiet year, though not in a bad way. Following last year's Invasion Of Privacy is no easy feat, and the two solo singles she dropped in "Money" and "Press" were promising signs of a second wind. Now, Bardi has emerged to announce another new single in "Yes," featuring both Fat Joe and Anuel AA on guest vocals.

It's unclear whether this one is merely a loosie or a peek at her upcoming sophomore album, but either option bodes well. "This song is soo fireeeeeee," captions Cardi, opting to say little else about the drop. Where "Press" had the benefit of a viral snippet, she's opted to keep us in the dark this time around. A betting man might wager that Spanish would be involved, given the talent behind it. Might we be looking at a spiritual successor to "I Like It?"

Either way, it's nice to see an OG in the game like Don Cartegena recognize Cardi's talent, and lend his stamp of approval to the New York rapper. Whether you love or hate her, a new Cardi track is always a spectacle, so be sure to check that out when it drops at midnight (once you're done with Mirrorland of course).