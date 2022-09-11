Earlier this month, Cardi B revealed that she used to rock face piercings back in high school. Now, she's got a different body mod on her face: a tattoo. The "I Like It" rapper showed off the ink on Instagram Live on Saturday (September 10) and revealed that it was in honor of her son.

In her live address, she brought to camera to her face and showed Wave's name written in red cursive on the side of her face near her jawline. "I tatted my son's name because I love him," she said. She also got her daughter's name, Kulture, done on her upper arm in darker ink.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The nature of the face tattoo has long been in question after fans saw a video of Cardi getting the tattoo done in August but couldn't make out what it said. In January, Cardi had toyed around with the idea on Twitter. "Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!" she wrote. "I want mine on my jaw."

The new additions are far from the rapper's first pieces of skin art. Cardi has multiple tattoos honoring other people who are important to her, including Offset's name on the back of her thigh and her sister's name on her arm. She's also got a big peacock tatted on her right thigh, and many more.

The tattoo is reminiscent of Drake's new ink, which was dedicated to his mom, and also in light red on his face. Check out the tattoo below.

