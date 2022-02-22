A conversation about hip-hop superstars arose on Twitter over the weekend as TDE President Punch wondered who tomorrow's mega-stars would be. He named Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Baby Keem as possible suitors for the role, and one person responded to him by adding Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to that list. Given Cardi B's historic rise to the top of the rap game and all of the records she's shattered in recent years, many would argue that she's already a superstar, including Punch. She combatted talks that she's not there yet by showing off some text messages between her and her agent, revealing how much she gets paid per performance.

"Over a M a show wit 1 album," wrote Cardi with a shrugging emoji. "BIG SUPERSTAR are you dumb? Waiting on my agent got like 3 overseas one for 2Ms."



Francois Durand/Getty Images

The texts date back to November, with Cardi's agent confirming that she will be paid a total of $2.3 million for two performances. Considering she also allegedly landed a few shows worth over $2 million, it's pretty clear that Cardi B is a bonafide superstar. That shouldn't really even be a question anymore.

Other rappers have also shared their personal show rates recently, including MoneyBagg Yo, Fredo Bang, Benny The Butcher, and more. What do you think about Cardi B getting this kind of bag every time she takes the stage? Does this prove that she's a superstar?



Screenshot via @iamcardib on Twitter