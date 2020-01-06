It's common knowledge that Cardi B is prepping a new album for 2020. After her wildly-successful debut, Invasion of Privacy, everyone is waiting on her next move and wondering which direction her music will take. She has provided us with some hints so far about what to expect. While appearing in Vogue's "73 Questions" video segment, she described her forthcoming project as "spicy" and "controversial." The "controversial" aspect might stem from her ignoring musical trends and pursuing her own vision, despite the pressures of being a mainstream artist. In an interview with Billboard, she said, "I cannot just go with what's hot. I still gotta go with what I want to do."

While Cardi keeps referencing new music, the information she has provided us with has been rather vague. One of her fans had enough with living in the unknown so she implored Cardi on Twitter to "spill some tea on the single." Surprisingly, Cardi conceded. She shared a mere three-second snippet of the song, but it featured the glorious producer tag, "Wheezy Outta Here!" Wheezy is predominantly admired for his work with Young Thug and Gunna. However, this will be his first time collaborating with Cardi and we're excited to see how it will turn out.

DaBaby also just revealed that he has a song in the stash produced by Wheezy.