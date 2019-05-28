Cardi B Reveals Collaboration With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is Coming Soon

Although Cardi B and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodiegrew up in the same neighborhood, we've yet to receive a collab by the two artists. Fans of the two have been begging for it for a while and while both artists have praised each other's music, they've never confirmed whether they've gotten in the studio together. However, it looks like the two Highbridge natives have something up their sleeves that's set to arrive soon.

Cardi B and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie got a bop for New York on the way. A fan of hers demanded that she collaborates with A Boogie any time soon, writing, "Listen Cardi. Imma need you to make ah song wit a boogie. Fr like I feel like that song would TOTALLY bump. No cap. New York Niggas and Bitches r the shit. Which means that the song will be the shit." Cardi B didn't say much but she did confirm that they do have something on the way, replying, "Very soon."

It's unsure when we could expect it but Cardi B does have some new music on the way. Following her brief split from Offset in December, she previewed a song called "Press" on her Instagram. The clip became one of the most viewed video clips on Instagram but now, she's announced that it will be arriving this Friday, May 31st. Keep your eyes peeled for that.