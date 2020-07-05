Cardi B is seeing what all the fuss is about with this whole TikTok thing by joining in on the fun. In true Cardi fashion, the rapper's first (or, technically second) attempt at a TikTok trend includes a ton of suggestive imagery involving her husband, Offset. However, instead of asking the Migo to actually star in the video, Cardi used a bunch of different photos of him to make obscene gestures all over him.

"B*tch I done did my first TikTok," Cardi wrote. "Well my first one was the wrap challenge. @offsetyrn zoonotic my get gassed." She appears to be partaking in one of the latest TikTok trends, in which users dance absurdly in front of their boo to a snippet of the song "Marry Me" by Rasheeda. "Boy you know you wanna put a ring on my finger/Put it on him, make him wanna marry me," the song goes.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cardi does specify that this was technically not her first TikTok video, as she participated in the #WrapBattle challenge back in 2018, in which users had to wrap Christmas presents in record time. She also has a few other regular videos posted to her TikTok account, but it appears as though this was her first time partaking in a non-challenge trend.