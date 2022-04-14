Cardi B is back on IG showing off her figure from every angle, promoting her guest appearance on Kay Flock's "Shake It" with Dougie B, and the song's accompanying music video. After a two-week break from posting on social media, including Twitter, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper made sure to reappear on the Gram just in time to hype up the drop.

Cardi debuted six photos in an IG carousel, showing off her casual look by the pool, and the other four dedicated to Kay Flock, Dougie B, including a 7-second snippet of the "Shake It" music video. She captioned the photos, "Takin you to The Bronx wit my Amiris on ....SHAKE IT OUT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT MUSIC VIDEO ASWELL !!!!"

Fans were quick to head over to the comments letting the rap queen know, "This is how you come back after a social media break."

Cardi B's bold look for the "Shake It" music video was a topic of conversation for her adoring fans a week ago, as was the collab itself. In her previous IG share, Cardi can be seen with a bright red bandana-printed hairdo and torn-up jeans. She captioned this post, "If is up then it's up ,leave it up at the top.... TOUCH THE GROUND SOON!! Who ready to geek ?"

Check out Cardi's Instagram posts below. Let us know if you're a fan of Kay Flock.







