Cardi B made an appearance at the middle school she attended in the Bronx on Tuesday, speaking to the student body and donating $100,000 to the school. Cardi had gone to I.S. 232 in the Morris Heights neighborhood from 6th grade through 8th grade.

TMZ reports that Cardi's trip back to her alma mater came as a complete surprise to the students and principal. The "WAP" rapper discussed students' favorite parts of the school, their favorite teachers, and even offered up some sage life advice.



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

According to the local outlet, News 12, the visit is part of a partnership tour across the five boroughs of New York with Community Capacity Development. The organization is working to wipe out systemic challenges in marginalized communities of color.

In particular, Cardi praised Community Capacity Development for their efforts in gun violence prevention, youth mentorship, and education.

The appearance in the Bronx comes after Cardi went on Instagram Live to discuss surging rent costs across America.

“I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know. My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?” the rapper asked her fans.

Check out a clip from Cardi's drop-in at I.S. 232 in the Bronx below.

