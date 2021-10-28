Yesterday, Netflix unveiled the wild new trailer for the second season of their hit docuseries, Tiger King. The show quickly rose to fame a year and a half ago, near the start of the pandemic, and several of the cast members have continued to make headlines since – most notably, Joe Exotic.

If you didn’t get around to binge watching the first season, Exotic was convicted on 21 counts back in 2019; 19 of which were wildlife crimes, and the other two for hiring hitman to kill his arch nemesis and fellow big cat fanatic, Carole Baskin.

The recently released trailer included audio clips from the Tiger King star behind bars, sounding as angry about his fate as ever. From the sounds of things, Exotic is hoping that the new season of the Netflix series will help turn his life around, with the help of rapper Cardi B.

“When you see the truth in Tiger King 2 I need you to rally everyone together to be my voice of freedom! Be my hero girl. Love, Joe Exotic,” a message written on paper, posted by an account claiming to be Joe, that the “WAP” artist retweeted earlier today reads.

“Wait is this the real tiger king,” Cardi responded, which has since earned her thousands of likes. “Do they… have Twitter in prison? Genuinely asking,” Netflix’s Twitter account replied.

The mother of two’s post also got the attention of Exotic’s attorney, John M. Phillips, who wrote, “I represent Joe. He heard about your message from prison. I’d love to put you two together on a call next week.”

Yet another follower took the opportunity to craft a hilarious joke. “Please, you got two Joe’s stalking you now,” they said, referencing Cardi B and You star Penn Badgely’s (who plays Joe Goldberg) ongoing obsession with one another.

