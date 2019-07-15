Recently, The New York Post published an article entitled "Cardi B isn't the only star guilty of red-carpet courtroom style." In it, the Post interviewed Cardi's stylists and manicurists who all play a part in her courtroom looks. In addition, they spoke with attorney Joseph Tacopina who represents the alleged victims in Cardi B's current casual case.

"Cardi treats her trips to the courthouse like a runway show," Tacopina told the publication. “Here’s a woman who got indicted by a grand jury with felony charges, and appears to only be concerned about what she’s wearing. There’s going to be a ‘Come to Jesus’ moment with her, because it’s not consistent with someone who’s taking this seriously.”

Well, in a recent instance of post and delete, Cardi took to social media to address the comment made by Tacopina, calling the lawyer out for his focus on her attire rather than the actual case.

"I don’t dress inappropriate when I go to court. I dress like a young fucking lady," Cardi exclaimed. "Where am I supposed to get my suits from?H&M? Why are you worried about the way I dress? That just goes to show you that y'all do this shit for press [...] TMZ be knowing what the judge is going to say three days before I go to court because you be going to the press [...] Y'all want my name for press."

She goes on to detail the time that she even went to court without makeup due to an early time, urging viewers to look up the photo seen below.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Cardi, who is facing two felony assault charges and several misdemeanors, goes on to criticize Tacopina for his actions especially considering his role in representing Meek Mill and helping the Philly rapper's efforts in criminal justice reform.

"You are a lawyer that represents an artist that's standing up for prison reform, something that I have donated money to and you motherfucking worried about what a woman is putting on her body when she goes to fucking court."