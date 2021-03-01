Cardi B's upcoming sophomore album has been years in the works, and while she has shared a few singles during the downtime, many have been eagerly anticipating her Invasion Of Privacy follow-up. Though it's likely that the untitled drop will arrive at some point this year, information about the actual content has been relatively scarce. As such, Cardi's passionate fanbase has been taking every opportunity to glean as much insight into her process as humanly possible.

So much so that even a simple tweet from Cardi B, one that centered around praising some new photos from former Hustlers co-star Lizzo, had some all but demanding a collaboration. It got to the point where Cardi herself stepped in with an answer, revealing that while she was indeed interested in connecting with Lizzo on wax, she would first need to come up with the appropriate song. "Can I do a song first thst I can put her on," she writes, a message that sparked excitement from her followers.

Unfortunately, Cardi also had to temper their expectations with a potent dose of reality. Stop pressuring me to do stuff," she added, in a subsequent tweet. "I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab." Alas, such is the plight of the celebrity, especially one who so actively engages with her fanbase on social media. At this point, all we can really do is wait until Cardi feels the anticipated album is ready -- will you be tuning in once it is?