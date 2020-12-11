Pop culture tends to reference and reflect real life. As a celeb, it can be an honor to have your name referenced in the pop culture space - whether that be through movies, TV, or music - solidifying your status as an icon across populations and landscapes.

Well, Cardi B had the pleasure of hearing her name in the newest Family Guy episode. In the episode, Brian Griffin is being interviewed for a writer’s position at a local website. The interviewer asks Griffin about his previous work. Brian responds, “Cardi B tweeted something and I retweeted it with this, this, this, this, this.”

The clip from season 19, episode 8 titled “Pawtucket Pat” aired on Sunday, December 6th.

Cardi B retweeted the clip with a hint of sarcasm, stating that she is “so irrelevant.”

Criticisms from people may have led her to make her sarcastic tweet since she hasn’t released a full project since the 2018 Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album.

If her wildly successful, collaborative single “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t an indication of the rapper’s relevance, her mention in one of the most popular and long-running animated series may have made it a certainty.

Cardi B has not only established herself as a major player in Hip Hop, but she has gained respect as a businesswoman, acquiring partnerships with Fashion Nova, Balenciaga, and most recently, Reebok. She also inserted herself in the political arena by educating and encouraging younger voters to exercise their right to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Whether people like it or not, Cardi B is here to stay.

