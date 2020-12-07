Cardi B has responded to fans on Twitter who criticized her after she mentioned wanting to spend $88,000 on a purse.

"Should I spend 88K for this damn purse? Omggg it’s tempting," she initially tweeted out, Saturday afternoon.

Fans immediately took offense at the apparent careless spending while millions across the United States are unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

At first, Cardi defended herself, referring fans to her charitable actions throughout the last several months.

"Any charity or foundation drop your receipts under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation. Let's match energy," she tweeted.

She added in another tweet: "I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year. What have you donated?"

Cardi also made a sizeable donation to doctors and first responders in New York City back in April. Additionally, she donated millions of dollars to fans on CashApp to help out.

"Ok guys I apologize. There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but."

