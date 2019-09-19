Earlier today, during day 3 of his ongoing trial, Tekashi 6ix9ine testified that Brooklyn rapper Cardi B had ties to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. The news, which you can read more about here, sent shockwaves around the industry, with most people & artists laughing at Tekashi’s snitching ass, but regardless of the situation, a rep for Cardi denies any involvement to the gang.

Billboard reports that a rep from Atlantic Records has denied any affiliation between Cardi and the blood gang. They didn’t reveal any type of quote that might’ve been shared, but apparently that it’s not true at the end of the day.

For what is worth, Cardi B did reveal in a GQ interview last year that she joined the bloods as a teenager, so maybe she did have some ties after all? But one would hope that was all in her past life time though, and not recently.

Cardi wasn’t the only rapper who was name dropped today by Tekashi. Fellow NYC rapper Jim Jones was also mentioned by Tekashi while on stand, admitting that the “retired rapper” was also affiliated with the Nine Trey gang. See those receipts (below) and we'll be sure to keep you posted on the trial moving forward.