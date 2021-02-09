There are various ways for the industry to determine whether or not an artist's single is a hit, and one clear sign that it's a winner is if it's gone viral on TikTok. The minute-long-videos social media platform was already popular among the younger generation of online users, but last year's quarantine caused an explosion in not only new users but content. Soon, people from all corners of the earth were streaming tracks that would, more often than not, go ignored by the charts, and dances, waves, and crazes helped seemingly unknown artists become not only charting but RIAA-certified performers.



It's not just newer artists gaining visibility with the help of the app, either. Major artists are finding their footing on the social media platform, including Cardi B whose massive Megan Thee Stallion-assisted hit "WAP" climbed to the No. 1 spot with the aid of the viral dance craze. Last Friday (February 5), Cardi dropped her latest single "Up," and almost immediately, people began putting together their favorite TikTok moves in hopes of taking the title as choreographer for the next big Cardi two-step. There are already a handful of "Up" dances hoping to be the one that goes viral, and while fans figure out which moves they like best, Cardi is defending herself against accusations that she purposefully creates her songs with viral dances in mind.

The rapper took to her Twitter account to shut down the gossip by stating that she's always had top tier quality visuals. "My videos been A1 from start !They got better the bigger of a artist I got soo the budget is going to double up," the rapper tweeted. "At first I only had 15 hours to shoot a video now I get two days .Killed it wit money & did choreography ever since Please me & press & never stop since."

"Dont try to play me like I just started this sh*t cause of tiktok," Cardi added. "My last 4 videos I gave choreography & at award shows as well." She also mentioned that she wasn't the person who created the "WAP" challenge and never learned the dance. "How ya mad that these female rappers songs becoming tiktok challenges because people genuinely wants to dance to it."

Someone tried to suggest that she "forces" challenges, but Cardi made it clear that she doesn't pay anyone to create or do them, nor did she ask anyone to choreograph any dances for TikTok. Check out her posts in full below along with a few takes on the #UpChallenge.



