For some people, two of the most difficult words to say are "I'm sorry." Everyone knows what it's like to make a mistake and need to apologize for your actions, but getting around to saying those two words are often met with resistance. Last week, a clip of Cardi B's Instagram Live went viral after she cussed out Access Hollywood and accused them of manipulating a soundbite to make it seem as though she said she was a bad mother.

An irate Cardi shouted, "The f*ck?! Then y'all n*ggas gonna use what I said, chop it the f*ck up, chop it up, and try to make me look like I'm some wack ass mom. Get the f*ck out of here!" The show later deleted the post about the rapper and as the days progressed, people called for Cardi to apologize for her scathing words.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper took to her Instagram Live once again to share a few thoughts about issuing that apology, and to summarize her answer: it's not going to happen. "I'm not going to motherf*ckin' apologize for sh*t, because if I said it when I was upset, I said what the f*ck I say," she stated.

"Everybody say sh*t when they upset...People say all type of crazy sh*t, so when I say crazy sh*t, people just want to highlight it because they hate me. They ask every single blogger, 'Oh my God, can you please talk about how Cardi said, this-this-and-that?'...If you think that it's wrong, it is what it is, but I ain't gonna apologize for you."

Cardi added that in the past when she has apologized for her actions, people continued to throw her mistakes in her face, so she doesn't see the point. Check out the clip below.