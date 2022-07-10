Festival season is in full swing, and it seems that our favourite artists are feeling extra generous as they return to the stage after a lengthy break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many big names have been tapping their famous friends to join them for performances, the most recent being Cardi B, who asked Megan Thee Stallion to perform their 2020 hit "WAP" during her headlining set at Wireless Fest in London.

"Here's my motherf*ckin' bitch, I love her," the mother of two told the jam-packed crowd as the Hot Girl pulled out her signature stage antics – a round of twerking.

"I can't get freaky with her, 'cause you know, that's my brother's girlfriend," Cardi added, addressing Thee Stallion's long-term romance with her "Backin' It Up" collaborator, Pardison Fontaine.

The duo hadn't performed the saucy song together since last year's Grammy Awards, but they didn't miss a beat, bringing plenty of energy to their set, as audiences have come to expect from both starlets.

Though it's the first time we've seen them on stage together in a minute, back in May, Megan appeared on an episode of the New York spitter's Cardi Tries series, during which they hit up a practice with the L.A. Chargers to show off their football skills.

In other news, the Invasion of Privacy artist got in something of a tussle with a fan who got too close for comfort during her Wireless Festival set – read more about that here, and check out more footage from the concert with special appearances from MTS and Offset below.

