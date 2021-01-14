The House of Representatives officially voted to impeach Donald Trump earlier today for inciting an insurrection on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6th. It came after Nancy Pelosi offered Mike Pence two choices: invoke the 25th Amendment or move forward with the impeachment. The impeachment is the first part of the battle but clearly, people are content with the fact that it's happening in the first place, especially due to the amount of pushback from other Republicans.

Cardi B, a vocal opponent of the current administration, didn't say much except reiterate a point she made in an interview with Vogue in 2019 when she was asked who her least favorite president is. "The one that's going to get impeached. The third one that's going to get impeached," she said in the clip. "I been told yaaa," she captioned the post. Of course, this interview was taped before Trump's first impeachment trial in 2020.

Following the riot on Capitol, Cardi B actually stated that she didn't want Trump impeached but only because he has a few days left. Instead, she hoped criminal charges would be laid against him that could put him behind bars. The impeachment will prevent him from running for office in the future so that's at least a start. Regardless, it looks like Trump will be finishing up his term as president.