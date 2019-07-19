Although many rappers pledged to boycott performing in Sweden in support of A$AP Rocky, there have been a few who've gone against it. Yesterday, Cardi B showed her support for A$AP Rocky but she said that she wouldn't cancel any performances in Sweden because they've treated her well in the past. While A$AP's situation may have not played a factor, it appears that she's pulled out of an upcoming performance in Sweden.



JB Lacroix/Getty Images

It appears as if Cardi B's canceled her forthcoming performance at Way Out Festival in Sweden in August. The rapper was scheduled as a headlining act but the festival announced that she wouldn't be able to make it on their website.

"We regret to announce that Cardi B will no longer be able to perform at this year’s Way Out West. We are now working hard to present a new booking to fill the gap in the schedule caused by this situation," the statement reads.

No further explanation was provided nor did Cardi B comment on the cancellation yet. However, a few fans expressed their disappointment on social media.

In other Cardi-related news, the rapper recently appeared in the new trailer for Hustlers along with Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and more. This will mark Cardi's first major film role. Keep your eyes peeled for more information on that.